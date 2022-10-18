Previous
Arequipa's Cathedral on Plaza de Armas by marianj
291 / 365

Arequipa's Cathedral on Plaza de Armas

Made of sillar (white volcanic stone), it truly glistens.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
