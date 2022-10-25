La Paz

A difficult city to sum up in a photo... Overriding impressions are of its huge spread in a basin - the top rim being about 4,100 metres above sea level. You can see the height difference here. It is much grittier than you would believe from this narrow street with lovely old buildings. The other surprising thing was seeing - and riding - the world's largest cable car system. Built in 2014 by Austrian company, Doppelmayr, this amazing system criss-crosses the city for commuters, conquering the steep gradients and bad traffic and also rises to the rim - the eagle eyed will spot one branch complete with cable cars along the top of the rim in this photo.