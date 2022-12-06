Previous
A lack of berries this year... by marianj
A lack of berries this year...

Our usual place for picking berried holly is not very good this December. I had been saving a photo of holly for this month, but it seems that the birds have beaten me to it!
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
