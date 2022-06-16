Previous
Next
Date Night by mariaostrowski
Photo 3811

Date Night

Taming of the Shrew at the outdoor amphitheatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise