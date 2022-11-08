Previous
Plant Cell ... Cake?!
Photo 3956

Plant Cell ... Cake?!

Ryan had to do a 3D model of a plant cell for his AP Biology class. So of course he made a cake!! Turned out great & he plans to eat it after it is graded tomorrow!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
