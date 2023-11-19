Iris Starting to Feel Better

Not a great picture but I want to remember this terrible week. This is the first time she has slept soundly. She was hit by a car on Friday morning and taken directly to the emergency vet. She has lost use of her front left leg, has contusions along the entire left side of her body, including lungs, liver, and other internal injuries. She had to have her uterus removed (she only had a partial hysterectomy when she was spayed) as it was severely injured and was possibly going to rupture. She lost many teeth and has many abrasions on her body. I am so happy I still have her in my life.