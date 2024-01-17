Previous
Visiting a Friend by mariaostrowski
Photo 4390

Visiting a Friend

There is some virus going around the hospital. I had to gown up to see my friend. I took my face mask off because I was eating.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1203% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
👍
January 20th, 2024  
