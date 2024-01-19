Previous
The Patient is Better by mariaostrowski
Photo 4392

The Patient is Better

Paulette is on the mend, and can hopefully go home tomorrow
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh my that’s a huge meal. Hope she gets to go home.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise