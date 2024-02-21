Previous
A British Sort of Day by mariaostrowski
Photo 4425

A British Sort of Day

My son proclaimed this morning that it was a "British sort of day". As it is cold and rainy, I completely agree. Sable tends to get cold very quickly as the poor girl is so skinny. We added a hat to her ensemble today.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
