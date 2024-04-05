Sign up
Photo 4469
Screenshot
Microsoft has a rotation of photos that come up as screensavers on my PC. This phot came up today and made me smile. I visited Alicante, Spain a few years back with my dear friend Paulette. What a lovely reminder.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
0
0
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
