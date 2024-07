Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca citadel located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge. Often referred to as the "Lost City of the Incas", it is the most familiar icon of the Inca Empire. It is located in the Machu Picchu District within Urubamba Province above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco.

This was my third visit, I was thrilled to be with my children on this visit!