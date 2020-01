PAVEMENT PARKER

I've seen cars parked half or even fully on the pavement before, but don't ever recall seeing a 44 ton truck doing it !



Do you remember David Coulthard, the ex Formula One driver, now a commentator ?

This is one of his father's haulage company lorries. Based up in Twynholm, in Dumfries and Galloway.

It's got quite a neat registration number.