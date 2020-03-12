Sign up
Photo 1833
LOOMING OUT OF THE DARKNESS
A trip back into a very quiet Manchester, to re-visit Nathan Sawaya's The Art of the Brick exhibition.
This is a life sized skeleton of a T-Rex and is made using over 80,000 Lego blocks.
Maybe better on black.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
