LOOMING OUT OF THE DARKNESS by markp
Photo 1833

LOOMING OUT OF THE DARKNESS

A trip back into a very quiet Manchester, to re-visit Nathan Sawaya's The Art of the Brick exhibition.
This is a life sized skeleton of a T-Rex and is made using over 80,000 Lego blocks.

Maybe better on black.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details

