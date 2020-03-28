Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1838
UNUSUAL DANDELION - NOT FULLY OPEN
The third of four, note the centre, keep looking in and all will be revealed !
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
2
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
25th March 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely a double dandy!
March 28th, 2020
Jesika
Lovely as ever, they are more common than one might expect, usually have a very thick and quite flat stem. Aren't Dandelions wonderful?
March 28th, 2020
