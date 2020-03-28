Previous
UNUSUAL DANDELION - NOT FULLY OPEN by markp
Photo 1838

UNUSUAL DANDELION - NOT FULLY OPEN

The third of four, note the centre, keep looking in and all will be revealed !
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Mark Prince

@markp
Mark Prince
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely a double dandy!
March 28th, 2020  
Jesika
Lovely as ever, they are more common than one might expect, usually have a very thick and quite flat stem. Aren't Dandelions wonderful?
March 28th, 2020  
