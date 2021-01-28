Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2108
READY TO GO SHRIMPING
I watched him for a while, fishing in the River Mersey. It looked like it was some sort of shrimp type creatures he was catching.
Another of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/28-01-2021
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
5116
photos
151
followers
130
following
577% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
28th January 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
What sort of bird is that? The colors are so gorgeous!
January 28th, 2021
