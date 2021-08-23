TODAY'S TARGET

Took the Monster's on a real mountain bike route today. Eleven miles in, we reached our target, Loch Einich. The last time I was here at the end of May, these mountains were covered in snow. I tried to swim and it was bitterly cold. Maybe the huge waterfalls, emerging from beneath the snowfields, and draining into the loch, might explain that. Today I managed to swim in here.The mountains to the right of the loch are even higher than these pictured.One of the beauties of this trail, is that once you have got up here, unless you take the diversion, it is almost all downhill !!!Part two of todays trip is here......