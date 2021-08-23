Previous
Next
TODAY'S TARGET by markp
Photo 2264

TODAY'S TARGET

Took the Monster's on a real mountain bike route today. Eleven miles in, we reached our target, Loch Einich. The last time I was here at the end of May, these mountains were covered in snow. I tried to swim and it was bitterly cold. Maybe the huge waterfalls, emerging from beneath the snowfields, and draining into the loch, might explain that. Today I managed to swim in here.
The mountains to the right of the loch are even higher than these pictured.
One of the beauties of this trail, is that once you have got up here, unless you take the diversion, it is almost all downhill !!!

Part two of todays trip is here......

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/23-08-2021
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise