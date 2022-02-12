Previous
BLACK HEADED GULL by markp
BLACK HEADED GULL

Pretty sure this is one of last year's youngsters. The white patch at the front of his head, is the give away. Older adults have a complete chocolate brown head.
In the background is another Black Headed Gull, one fitted with a numbered band.

