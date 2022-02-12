Sign up
Photo 2414
BLACK HEADED GULL
Pretty sure this is one of last year's youngsters. The white patch at the front of his head, is the give away. Older adults have a complete chocolate brown head.
In the background is another Black Headed Gull, one fitted with a numbered band.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/12-02-2022
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
