DUSTY BEE
It's not that clear, but there is a bee buried beneath all that pollen !
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
LITERALLY
ILCA-99M2
22nd April 2020 4:09pm
KoalaGardens🐨
it's that just the best sight - a dandy dusty bee :)
April 22nd, 2020
Helen Jane
That is such a serious covering of pollen. A good worker! But even the eyes are covered - hope he can find his way home.
April 22nd, 2020
