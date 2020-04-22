Previous
DUSTY BEE by markp
DUSTY BEE

It's not that clear, but there is a bee buried beneath all that pollen !
22nd April 2020

Mark Prince

@markp
Mark Prince
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's that just the best sight - a dandy dusty bee :)
April 22nd, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
That is such a serious covering of pollen. A good worker! But even the eyes are covered - hope he can find his way home.
April 22nd, 2020  
