LONG TERM STORAGE

At the very end of the River Weaver, where it meets the Manchester Ship Canal, is a basin with two locks, and is surrounded by a very large area of storage. Most of it seemed to be bags of gardening compost or chipped bark.These appear to have been here awhile, to have sprouted their own gardens.I've been told the wooden pallets these bags are on will have collapsed and can't be loaded onto the lorries. so they stay here.Surely it can't be a big job to get a few empty pallets, and re-stack these by hand, then they become saleable again.