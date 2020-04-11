Previous
ORANGE TIP ON LAVENDER by markp
Photo 1007

ORANGE TIP ON LAVENDER

This is a male, I saw a male and female in a courtship display flight in the garden, yesterday.
However the female flew off, and I spent quite a while trying to photograph the male but no joy.
I managed this one today.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Mark Prince

