SOGGY BABY STARLING
SOGGY BABY STARLING

The local Starlings seem to use my garden, with plentiful supplies of food, water and cover, as a nursery and bring all their youngsters here. The numbers increase each year.
Its very hard to count them, at the very least there are 50, quite possibly twice that, maybe more.
They do keep you entertained though.

I watched one of these today, fall into some slightly deeper water, and it had to "swim" to the side. Also when they are very wet, they can't fly very well. They end up flying about 12 inches from the floor, and two flew into a wooden gate !
Another flew into the side of a tent, and bounced off !!
They might make a lot of noise but they are very funny to watch.

PS. No Starlings were hurt during the taking of these pictures.

19th May 2020

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
