Photo 1059
TIME FOR A SWIFT EXIT !!
There were several families of Coots, milling around together. I am guessing that this chick picked the wrong parent to beg food from. The adult was not messing around, it gave the youngster a good peck and was chasing after it rapidly.
More of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/05-06-2020
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Tags
30dayswild2020
