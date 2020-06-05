Previous
Next
TIME FOR A SWIFT EXIT !! by markp
Photo 1059

TIME FOR A SWIFT EXIT !!

There were several families of Coots, milling around together. I am guessing that this chick picked the wrong parent to beg food from. The adult was not messing around, it gave the youngster a good peck and was chasing after it rapidly.

More of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/05-06-2020
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise