Previous
Next
A BIRD IN THE HAND by markp
Photo 1080

A BIRD IN THE HAND

Most of the time I am home, the back door is wide open. Apart from the pair of Blackbirds that come in to the kitchen to feed, they will walk past me in search of food.
Many others also come in by accident. This year alone, I've had Robins, Wood Pigeons, Starlings, and Blue Tits.
But so far only two, a female Blackbird and a young Robin have made the journey from kitchen into the hallway and into the back room.
The Blackbird was a pain, she managed to continue on, upstairs and into the bathroom.
I finally got rid of her through the bathroom opened window.
Todays baby Robin was easier. I think it had tired its self out fluttering against the window, and I could simply pick it up, carry it outside, take an iPhone photo and let it fly away.

Now I need to find two in a bush !

More of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/365/26-06-2020
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise