LACKING IN DEE TAIL by markp
Photo 1082

LACKING IN DEE TAIL

Thinking this Robin has suffered a slight misadventure with his tail. There appear to be a few feathers missing.

28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Mark Prince

judith deacon ace
Poor wee thing but your title did make me smile!
June 28th, 2020  
