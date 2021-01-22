Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1148
UP CLOSE
I have cropped this, because a very strong sidelight burned out some of his plumage but he was really close.
I had to step back to get the lens to focus.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/22-01-2021
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
4
3
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
NATURE
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
21st January 2021 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Whoa! Awesome!
January 22nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Super close up...great clarity
January 22nd, 2021
Monica
Wow, stunning! fav
January 22nd, 2021
Lee
ace
Great close shot, they are quite brave little birds.
January 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
