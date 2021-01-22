Previous
Next
UP CLOSE by markp
Photo 1148

UP CLOSE

I have cropped this, because a very strong sidelight burned out some of his plumage but he was really close.
I had to step back to get the lens to focus.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/365/22-01-2021
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Whoa! Awesome!
January 22nd, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super close up...great clarity
January 22nd, 2021  
Monica
Wow, stunning! fav
January 22nd, 2021  
Lee ace
Great close shot, they are quite brave little birds.
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise