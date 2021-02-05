Sign up
Photo 1162
ALMOST BUT NOT QUITE
Straight out of camera. Nearly got him, but shutter speed wasn't quite enough. Need a bit more practice.
Another of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/365/05-02-2021
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
NATURE
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
29th January 2021 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
