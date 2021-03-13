Sign up
SCRUFF
This is one of the easily identifiable Robins in the garden, he looks like he's been in the wars, but that feather on his back has let me tell him apart from the others, for many months.
He will eat out of my hand.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/14-03-2021
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Album
NATURE
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
15th March 2021 11:31am
