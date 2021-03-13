Previous
SCRUFF by markp
Photo 1198

SCRUFF

This is one of the easily identifiable Robins in the garden, he looks like he's been in the wars, but that feather on his back has let me tell him apart from the others, for many months.
He will eat out of my hand.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/365/14-03-2021
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Mark Prince

