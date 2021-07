Not had time to photograph him recently, this is from May, but Scruff is still around. Regularly coming to my hand to feed, up to 30 times a day !! A very demanding pal. This afternoon, he was flying from my hand, with a beakful of goodies, into a very close conifer to feed at least two of his fledglings. I think this is his second clutch of youngsters this year.Another of todays posts here.......