Photo 1281
SPECKLED WOOD BUTTERFLY
Another of todays garden visitors.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/17-04-2022
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Mark Prince
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Joanne Diochon
Lovely, fuzzy texture.
April 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful details
April 17th, 2022
Jesika
Lovely, saw my first 3 Speckled Woods yesterday.
April 17th, 2022
