MAYBE A NEW ONE ? by markp
Photo 1288

MAYBE A NEW ONE ?

Obviously I have seen many house flies before, but I don't recall ever noticing one with these white markings on before. Maybe a new species for the garden.

Another of todays posts here.........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/07-06-2022
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Mark Prince

