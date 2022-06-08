Previous
SQUELCHING IN THE MERSEY MUD by markp
A Ruddy Shelduck, possibly a escapee from captivity, a feral breeding bird, or a genuine vagrant. It's status as a British bird is still being discussed by the relevant authorities.

Another of todays posts here.........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/06-06-2022
