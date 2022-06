I went down to a river bank looking for Dipper's, Wagtails or anything else that happened along. I selected what looked like a good spot and sat down. However, it soon became very obvious that I had sat down quite close to a Dippers nest.My presence didn't seem to bother the birds as they continued to visit, bringing food for their young. Now you can see two of the chicks reaching down.Another of todays posts here.......