HARRIS BEACH by markp
223 / 365

HARRIS BEACH

I can't get up there at the moment, so here's a memory from 2018.
A beach on the southern, west coast of the Isle of Harris, looking north.
I need to look on a map to get its name.

https://365project.org/markp/365/09-05-2020
9th May 2020

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Rosie Kind ace
Love the layers of sea and cloud
May 9th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Beautiful image, hoping it won't be too long before I see it again for real.
May 9th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
@inthecloud5 Hopefully Christine. Thank you, I should have returned on Wednesday after touring, Islay, Jurra, Colonsay, Gigha, and probably back down to Mull of Kintyre. And just for a change the weathers been quite good up there most of the time.
May 9th, 2020  
