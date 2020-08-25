Previous
LOCHAN - 25 MINUTES LATER by markp
231 / 365

LOCHAN - 25 MINUTES LATER

The same Lochan from further up the hill. The one in the first image, is the same one as the one in the middle of these three. The one closest to the left of the image.

Another image of this Lochan, here.....

https://365project.org/markp/365/25-08-2020

Best on black.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
