295 / 365
MORE WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/24-05-2022
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
SCOTLAND
ILCA-99M2
Taken
23rd May 2022 2:23pm
Jesika
With lots of ND filters, I assume. Love to see long exposures that work.
May 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Excellent!
May 24th, 2022
