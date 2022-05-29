Sign up
300 / 365
PLEASE MIND THE GAP
A familiar refrain, normally heard in a more urban setting.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/29-05-2022
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
5944
photos
139
followers
126
following
82% complete
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
2499
298
1794
299
2500
300
1795
2501
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
25th May 2022 7:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
