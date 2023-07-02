Previous
Next
FOUR SPOTTED CHASER by markp
Photo 386

FOUR SPOTTED CHASER

Obviously not freshly emerged as the wings are showing signs of wear.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/03-07-2023
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Those wings look so fragile, it's amazing they get through a day without being shredded.
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise