MISNAMED ?
Photo 412

MISNAMED ?

A Black Headed Gull in summer plumage, up close you can see it is really chocolatey brown headed.
28th July 2023

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
