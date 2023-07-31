Previous
STILL SNOW AT MIDSUMMER by markp
Photo 415

STILL SNOW AT MIDSUMMER

Looking across Loch Morlich into the Cairngorms, taken on 24th of June and still three small patches of snow up there. I spied a total of seven patches from a different viewpoint.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/31-08-2023
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Mark Prince

@markp
