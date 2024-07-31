Previous
YOUNG JACKDAW by markp
YOUNG JACKDAW

Not long out of the nest, looking at the yellow colouring at the inside of the beak.

31st July 2024

Mark Prince

Corinne C ace
Great shot
August 6th, 2024  
