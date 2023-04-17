Previous
Next
Fungus seat by markyd
2 / 365

Fungus seat

Found on a public seat at Newcastle University.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Mark Deutsch

@markyd
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise