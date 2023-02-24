Previous
Obj. 279/2 more WIP by masonmartin
Obj. 279/2 more WIP

Backside. Changed the exhaust shaping, fixed the angle on the back vents, redid the log (added more detail), and added the transmission heat shield.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Mason Martin

@masonmartin
Hi, my name is Mason. I enjoy photography and also designing Lego models. Here is my website - Thank you for looking at my...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
