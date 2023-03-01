Previous
Post Bath Bliss by masonmartin
Post Bath Bliss

We had to give him a shower today. He smelled really bad!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Mason Martin

Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's content now- but I can just imagine what happened when you put him in the water!
March 2nd, 2023  
Megan ace
He looks much happier now than in your mom's shot!
March 2nd, 2023  
