Previous
Next
Growth, Part 2 by masonmartin
72 / 365

Growth, Part 2

We planted the potatoes from yesterday along with some onions. And also repotted a bunch of plants.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Mason Martin

@masonmartin
Hi, my name is Mason. I enjoy photography and also designing Lego models. Here is my website - Thank you for looking at my...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Megan ace
Exciting! Potatoes are such a great crop - so many new potatoes can come from this little sprout!
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise