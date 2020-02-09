Previous
40 years Toy Dolls by mastermek
40 years Toy Dolls

If you go to a punk concert to celebrate the band's 40th birthday and almost the entire audience looks like ordinary people, then you know you're getting old.

These gentlemen, almost 60 years of age, jumped happily across the stage like little children.

For an hour or so we all felt young again :-)
Mek

