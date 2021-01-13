Previous
Next
Post Rotterdam by mastermek
Photo 3523

Post Rotterdam

During Rotterdam Illuminated! the old Post Office is brought to life, a harbinger of things to come.

The building has been empty for 12 years.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise