Elfstedentocht by mastermek
Elfstedentocht

In The Netherlands this E-word is used as soon as the temperature drops below zero. Since we have Corona instead it’s definitely not going to happen. Against all odds people are keeping the hope alive :-)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elfstedentocht
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Lin ace
Nice winter capture.
February 11th, 2021  
