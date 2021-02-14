Previous
Last day out by mastermek
Photo 3555

Last day out

45km until the wind changed direction and the ice started to melt.

The Dutch get on ice skates as soon as it possibly can. This winter we could finally conquer the elements after a few dummy years. It was fun while it lasted; three days this time.
