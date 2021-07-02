Previous
Giant hogweed by mastermek
Photo 3693

Giant hogweed

These were the small ones, only 75 inch in height. The sap of this 'invasive alien ornamental' plant is phototoxic. Contact with the plant sap can lead to a serious skin inflammation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDwyBWjfFaM
Genesis, The Return of the Giant Hogweed.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Mek

@mastermek
Mek
