Photo 3731
Above the clouds
On the day of the disturbing IPCC report, we flew to a holiday destination... We paid an extra €3.40 for a 'climate neutral' flight. Sigh. We will never learn. I say sorry on behalf of myself and all humanity.
@forzaviola
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Photo Details
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cireland
kali
ace
its a mindboggler... change is either too slow or only because there is no choice
August 9th, 2021
Mek
ace
@kali66
definitely because there's no choice, therefore too late and too slow…
August 9th, 2021
kali
ace
here in NZ one province had rolling power blackouts on the coldest night of the year without warning, this is a part of the country where the biggest powerstation is on the country's largest river... where they import coal from Indonesia to keep it going, because the NZ coal mines have largely been closed down in climate legislation, ... the week after EV's have been given subsidies to green up our economy, everyone is asking how we are going to charge them all??!... its all going to be loony for a while!
August 9th, 2021
